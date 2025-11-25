New Xbox Report Claims Another Console Price Increase Is Coming

A new report has claimed that another price increase might be in the cards for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. More so than any other publisher this year, Xbox has had to raise the cost of a lot of its hardware and services. The Xbox Series X and S, in particular, have already seen two price increases in 2025, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate recently shot up to retail for $30 a month. And while many in the Xbox community are starting to feel priced out by Microsoft, it sounds like these current values might not last for long.

According to tech insider Moore’s Law Is Dead, Microsoft has been caught off guard by recent price increases for RAM. Over the past year, the cost of RAM has spiked substantially as AI data centers around the globe have continued to be built at a high rate. Because of this, component shortages have now kicked into effect, which has left other manufacturers scrambling to try to acquire RAM for themselves, albeit at higher costs.

As for how this impacts Xbox, Moore’s Law Is Dead claims that Microsoft has not adequately prepared for this increase in RAM component costs. Compared to Sony, which is said to have purchased a sizable amount of RAM for its PS5 consoles at previous lower prices, Microsoft is now at risk of experiencing shortages. Not only could this impact the future stock of Xbox consoles, but Microsoft may be forced to raise the price of its hardware once again to offset increased manufacturing prices.

“They didn’t plan ahead at all,” said host Tom. “If you still want an Xbox for some reason at their current pricing, those prices could go up soon, or supply could just entirely dry up. Multiple sources of mine have apparently been warned by sales reps at Microsoft that this is going to affect the Xbox Series consoles very, very soon. Sooner rather than later.”

If the Xbox Series X and S were to go up in price once again, it would be a pretty grim situation for Microsoft. Further cost increases would likely see the standard edition of the Xbox Series X shooting up to over $700, which would nearly be on par with the high-end PS5 Pro. The Xbox Series S, which is supposed to be a more affordable console in the first place, could then become $450 or more.

Beyond this, it also leads to further questions about how expensive Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox console might be. While this console still seems to be a few years away from seeing the light of day, we’re reaching the point where a retail price of $1000, at a minimum, doesn’t seem unlikely. This is simply speculation for the time being, but it’s apparent that gaming as a whole is about to become more expensive than it arguably ever has in the decade to come.

