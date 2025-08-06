Next-Gen Xbox Will Reportedly Be More Powerful Than the PS6

The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 have had a healthy and competitive relationship, though many would say the PS5 has had the edge, especially with the PlayStation 5 Pro’s release. However, a new rumor suggests that Microsoft is looking to one-up Sony with the next generation of consoles. With Microsoft’s current phase of releasing its exclusives on PS5, this means the next-gen Xbox will aim to outpower the PlayStation 6.

AMD insider KeplerL2 is predicting that the next-generation Xbox will be slightly more powerful than the PlayStation 6. This comes after YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead gave estimates of the PlayStation 6’s power, placing it roughly equal to NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4080.

However, KeplerL2 reports that the PS6 will target performance around the level of the AMD Radeon RX 9070XT, while the next-gen Xbox will be more comparable to NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 5080. While both GPUs are powerful, NVIDIA has a slight edge.

While the PS6 has had specs and information released in the past, Xbox’s next console has been somewhat quieter. However, this information from KeplerL2 aligns with Microsoft’s promise of a great technical improvement with the next Xbox. KeplerL2 also suggests that the next Xbox will have even more features than previous consoles have had.

It remains to be seen if this information is true. With all leaks like this, fans should remain skeptical and take the report with a grain of salt. That said, the next generation of consoles will likely see vast improvements across the board and perhaps see an even more intense console war between fanboys. With both reportedly using AMD’s RDNA 5, it will be a tight race to see which console offers better performance and more power.

What do you think will be the better console? Will Microsoft overtake the PS6 with the next-gen Xbox, or will Sony remain king? Let us know in the comments below!