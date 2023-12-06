Xbox Servers are Down and Fans are Furious

Xbox's servers are currently down, preventing users from accessing online services. At this time, it's unclear how long this might last, but hopefully Microsoft will be able to get things back up and running quickly. Typically, these types of outages are fixed fast, but Xbox has yet to offer any kind of statement, so there's really no way of knowing how long it might take. Basically, this means that anyone on Xbox hoping to play games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III or Fortnite is out of luck, unless they can do so on a different platform.

Understandably, a lot of fans seem to be frustrated! The reality is, online services like Xbox Game Pass Core aren't free, and users pay monthly or yearly fees expecting them to be playable. Of course, this type of thing happens from time to time, and it's just a reality when it comes to all online gaming. On the bright side, this downtime is happening at a pretty good time of day; it's much better for Xbox's online servers to be down during the afternoon while a lot of people are at work or school, rather than in the evening. Hopefully by that point everything will be back in order, so fans can enjoy some online games without having to deal with any additional issues. Until then, fans will just have to play something else, unfortunately.

