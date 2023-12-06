Xbox Servers are Down and Fans are Furious
Xbox's servers seem to be down right now, and people are quite upset.
Xbox's servers are currently down, preventing users from accessing online services. At this time, it's unclear how long this might last, but hopefully Microsoft will be able to get things back up and running quickly. Typically, these types of outages are fixed fast, but Xbox has yet to offer any kind of statement, so there's really no way of knowing how long it might take. Basically, this means that anyone on Xbox hoping to play games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III or Fortnite is out of luck, unless they can do so on a different platform.
Understandably, a lot of fans seem to be frustrated! The reality is, online services like Xbox Game Pass Core aren't free, and users pay monthly or yearly fees expecting them to be playable. Of course, this type of thing happens from time to time, and it's just a reality when it comes to all online gaming. On the bright side, this downtime is happening at a pretty good time of day; it's much better for Xbox's online servers to be down during the afternoon while a lot of people are at work or school, rather than in the evening. Hopefully by that point everything will be back in order, so fans can enjoy some online games without having to deal with any additional issues. Until then, fans will just have to play something else, unfortunately.
Keep reading to see what people are saying about Xbox!
Fans are hoping for some kind of acknowledgement.
@XboxSupport Xbox Live down? Cannot access Minecraft, Fortnite etc. Thousands of users reporting on other sites. Update please?— Rosalind Paris (@EatCakeSleepRep) December 6, 2023
The pain is real.
xbox is down waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa— bing chilling (@bingchillyesqua) December 6, 2023
Not great timing for COD fans.
Of course #xbox servers go down as the COD season atarts 🙂🔫— Spectre (@JonnyHagans) December 6, 2023
It's easy to see the frustration.
@XboxSupport is the Xbox network down ? My son and I cannot get on any games ?— Phil Morris (@philmoz) December 6, 2023
Why can't we have both?
@XboxSupport what’s with all the issues the past 24 hours? First the Xbox store, and now servers are down. Maybe should have spent some of the Activision money on some better servers eh?— GrayBeardThe1st (@Gray_Mikey) December 6, 2023
Some are even threatening to switch to PS5!
@XboxSupport fix your servers. PS5/PC is looking very tempting right now🤔🤨 #xbox #xboxservers #xboxdown— Mastermind Motivation (@MM_Motivation_) December 6, 2023
Now how are we gonna meet up with Jack Skellington?
Just when I was going to play dreamlight valley update , Xbox servers are down 😭— Sleighcey ❄️ (@staceneverlands) December 6, 2023
Maybe it'll get fixed quick.
Xbox servers are down. Can’t play 2k. Can’t go on the store to buy another game. This me sitting in my room rn. pic.twitter.com/bT737pAxLq— Bah Kambug 🎅🏾 🎄 (@Kampico) December 6, 2023