Adidas to Reportedly Release Xbox Shoes

If a new report is to be believed, Xbox and Adidas are about to kick off a major collaboration starting in June to release a series of Xbox-branded shoes. More specifically, the report claims that the first promotional version of a "Forum Tech Boost" shoe featuring the Xbox logo will release in June followed by further releases in October and November of this year with even more coming next year. All of the aforementioned sneakers will reportedly come in black-and-green boxes featuring Xbox logos.

The report from Complex specifically cites an Adidas document as well as "sources familiar with the upcoming collaboration" to state that the aforementioned Forum Tech Boost promo sneaker (style number GZ3733) hits in June, two pairs of Adidas' retro Forum Mid sneakers (style numbers GW7794 and GW7795) drop in October, and followed by a release of the Forum Tech sneaker (style number GW2646) in November with more coming in 2022. The report includes a photo of the alleged promo shoe as well as a rendering of the upcoming sneakers.

Notably, Complex's report does not include exact prices for any of the leaker shoes that it mentions, nor does it specifically include dates but instead windows of a potential release for each. At this point, no collaboration between Xbox and Adidas has been officially announced as of yet, but if a June release really is on the horizon, it should happen in the near future. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

What do you think about the report that Xbox and Adidas are about to launch a collaboration? Would you get one of the Xbox shoes? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!