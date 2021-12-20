Xbox Studio Double Fine Teases Two New Xbox Series X Games

In 2021, Double Fine Productions released Psychonauts 2, which is widely considered to be one of the best games of the year. Fresh off the game’s success, the Xbox-owned developer is apparently starting to look towards the future. On the company’s Fig page, Double Fine revealed that members of the team have been splitting up into groups, to begin working on new projects for the future. That would seem to indicate that at least two more Xbox Series X|S games are currently in the works from the studio, but an exact number was not specified.

“Psychonauts 2 has essentially wrapped up as a project althoughthere will be tweaks and fixes as we move forward. The studio is alreadysplitting up into various teams and starting different projects that wethink you’ll enjoy. We like experimentation here at Double Fine. Everygame is a chance to explore new ideas, new visual styles or gameplay,emotions, and more,” Double Fine writes.

Outside of the Psychonauts games, Double Fine has developed a number of beloved games since it was founded more than 20 years ago. Titles like Costume Quest, Broken Age, and Grim Fandango Remastered have all received strong critical-acclaim. It remains to be seen what the studio will do next, but fans of the team’s previous works will definitely want to stay tuned!

While Psychonauts 2 did release on PlayStation consoles, fans of the game should be aware that Double Fine’s next game is unlikely to release on PS4 or PS5. Double Fine was purchased by Microsoft in 2019, when Psychonauts 2 was still in production. Now that the studio is wholly exclusive, new games from the developer will only release on Xbox Series X|S and PC, just as we’re seeing with games from Bethesda. This might frustrate some PlayStation fans, but the partnership should help Double Fine continue to make the kind of fun and quirky games it has long been known for, with fewer financial constraints.

