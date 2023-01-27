New Xbox Summer Showcase Announced

Xbox is planning a big summer showcase for later this year. Xbox is one of the most interesting gaming companies out there because they have not been doing things that other platform holders are doing, for better or worse. They've focused on big services like Xbox Game Pass and instead of trying to compete with PlayStation for big cinematic, prestige games, they've opted to focus on more casual experiences with things like multiplayer and co-op at the forefront. Xbox has also gone out of its way to buy major publishers like Activision and Bethesda to help deepen its first-party offerings both for Xbox Game Pass, but as a platform as a whole. With that said, many were disappointed with the fact that 2022 had pretty much no major first-party releases on Xbox.

2023 appears to be different and that was made clear in yesterday's Developer Direct. Xbox showcased a number of games coming in the first half of 2023, shadow dropped a brand new game that is being well received, and that's only the tip of the iceberg. Xbox confirmed already that Starfield will be getting its own dedicated event soon and that will be followed by another showcase sometime in the summer, likely around June to align with E3.

"As we announced previously, in order to dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive into Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield, a standalone show is in the works," said Xbox. "In addition to this, our teams are working hard and look forward to sharing even more of what is next for our fans when we return to Los Angeles for our yearly Showcase this summer."

Xbox hasn't stated what will appear at this summer showcase, but we can probably expect a mix of third-party games and first-party titles like previous years. There are a ton of games that have been quiet for years now such as Perfect Dark and Fable, so we may get lucky and see these games there. Either way, there's a lot on the horizon so we can probably expect a pretty packed show.

What do you want to see from Xbox's next showcase?