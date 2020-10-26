Xbox Releases New Video Showing Dave Bautista in Gears 5

✖

Microsoft has released a new trailer, showcasing Dave Bautista as Marcus Fenix in Gears 5. It was announced earlier this week that the actor will appear as part of a new update in the game. Bautista will not replace the character's current voice actor, John DiMaggio, but instead his voice and likeness will appear as a new option in the game. In the trailer, viewers get to see some footage from the update, as well as Bautista recording lines for the game. The trailer appears in a Tweet from the official Gears of War Twitter account, which can be found embedded below.

We didn't think Marcus could get any tougher. 💪 @DaveBautista blazes back as Marcus Fenix on November 10. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fnUJyZw33g — Gears of War (@GearsofWar) October 25, 2020

Bautista has lobbied for the role of Marcus Fenix in a potential Gears of War film for quite some time. The actor was already a part of Gears 5's multiplayer component, but will now appear in the game's single-player campaign, should players so choose. Clearly, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor is passionate about the Gears franchise, so it will be interesting to see what he brings to the role of Fenix. From the footage shown thus far, the new appearance blends Fenix's classic look with a face that bears a stronger resemblance to the actor.

Fans of Bautista will be happy to know that the update will be available for free, alongside the next-gen upgrade the game will receive. That upgrade will release on November 10th, alongside the launch of the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. Players that currently own the game on Xbox One will automatically receive the update via Smart Delivery, and those that have yet to check out the title will be able to do so as part of Xbox Game Pass. If that weren't enough exciting news for fans of the franchise, Gears Tactics will release on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S that same day!

Gears 5 is currently available on Xbox One and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to see Dave Bautista in Gears 5? Do you plan on checking out the game's new update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!