Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, bringing the Nintendo Switch game up to version 1.2.0. The update adds some nice fixes, but the most important change is that it allows users to access Expansion Pass 2, which is also live now! The Expansion Pass adds new hero Ino, a new Challenge Battle Mode, and swimsuits for the game's heroes. Of course, that's all paid content, and it's not available within the actual update. Full patch notes for the update from Nintendo's official website can be found below:

Ver. 1.2.0 (Released October 13, 2022)

Game Spec: Additions and Changes

Added function to receive Expansion Pass 2.

The availability of "Soyprimo Sauce" was previously restricted outside of the progress of a certain quest, so now the City Caravan shop located in the City will sell Soyprimo Sauce.



Increased the effect time bonus for Fusion Arts, using the Flash Fencer's "Acceleration" Art.



Fixes

Fixed Collectopedia items "Gogol Dalm" and "Gogol Olipple", previously unavailable in Ver. 1.1.1, so that they can now be acquired.



Fixed an issue in which a character's audio of falling in battle would play over the sound of them falling down before the screen faded to black.



Fixed additional issues to improve the gameplay experience.



Xenoblade Chronicles 3 released earlier this summer to strong reviews. The Nintendo Switch RPG is the latest in the series from developer Monolith Soft. The series began on Nintendo Wii in 2010, and very nearly skipped releasing in North America! A lot has changed over the last 12 years, and Xenoblade Chronicles has started to grow into a major series for Nintendo. While the company has not made any announcements about the future of the series, producer and director Genki Yokota recently indicated his desire to continue making new Xenoblade games. For now, fans of the series will just have to wait and see what the future will hold. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 right here.

