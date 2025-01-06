Xenoblade Chronicles X Insider Teases Update This Week

Nintendo fans have been hoping for an announcement this week, but it appears they might not get the one they’ve been waiting for. According to the leaker formerly known as Pyoro, new information will be revealed about Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, a Wii U remaster coming to Nintendo Switch on March 20th. It’s been a few months since the last time we heard about the game, so it would make sense for Nintendo to provide additional details ahead of launch. However, many were expecting an announcement related to Nintendo’s new console, instead!

As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt. That said, the timing would make sense! Xenoblade Chronicles X is one of two first-party Switch games that has a release date for 2025. The other game is Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, which will be released next week. With one game nearly out, it makes sense that Nintendo might be starting the hype cycle for the next one. While Xenoblade Chronicles X is a remaster, the first trailer for the game hinted at new story content. It’s possible we could get some information on what has changed.

a mech in xenoblade chronicles x

The Xenoblade Chronicles series has become a significant one for Nintendo over the years. While the series started out pretty niche, it has grown quite a bit in popularity, and now has a passionate following. The release of Xenoblade Chronicles X will make it so that all four games in the series are now playable on one platform. Unlike the numbered entries in the series, Xenoblade Chronicles X does not have any connection to the other games. Depending on what the new story content is, that could end up changing, but it’s impossible to say for certain. Hopefully we’ll get some more clarity as the game’s release date draws closer.

Nintendo’s plans for 2025 are something of a mystery at the moment. Beyond Donkey Kong Country Returns HD and Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, we know that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and Pokemon Legends: Z-A will both be released sometime this year. The big mystery right now is anything beyond those four games. We know that the successor to Nintendo Switch will be revealed at some point before March 31st, when the company’s fiscal year comes to an end. This has kept Nintendo fans guessing about when the reveal will actually happen, and many people thought it might come this week. However, if we’re getting new Xenoblade news, it’s possible we won’t learn about the next Nintendo system until later in the month, or even beyond.

For now, Nintendo fans are just going to have to wait patiently to see what the next few weeks will bring! Everyone is excited to learn about the next generation of Nintendo hardware, but until the company is good and ready, we’re all just going to have to wait and settle for updates on its current slate of games.

