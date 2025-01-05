Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con Images Leak Online

Fans are breathlessly awaiting the official reveal of the next video game system from Nintendo. The tentatively named “Nintendo Switch 2” has been the subject of years of rumors, but an end seems to be in sight. Over the last few weeks, we’ve gotten several leaks that seem to be coming from factory workers building the new system. A few days ago, it was the motherboard for Switch 2, and now images of the system’s Joy-Con controllers have apparently leaked online. The images first appeared on a Chinese website, and were then shared on the Switch 2 subreddit. The designs look similar to the current Joy-Cons, but with some notable differences.

Assuming that these images are the real deal, one of the biggest changes is that the Joy-Cons will have significantly bigger SL and SR buttons. That’s good news for those that like to use a single Joy-Con for multiplayer in games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The leaked images would also seem to back up a previous leak from the X/Twitter user NextHandheld, who claimed that the color scheme would be “below the surface.” That statement initially led to some confusion, but now we can see that the Joy-Cons have colored rails. A leak last year claimed that the new Joy-Cons will attach magnetically, and this leak also seems to back that up. Images of the leaked Joy-Cons can be found in the Reddit post embedded below.

As with any rumor, readers should take this with a grain of salt. It’s entirely possible that these Switch 2 Joy-Con images were fabricated by a talented designer. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time that happened with a video game console. That said, these look pretty authentic! There are a lot of details on the controller, including all of the trademark stamps that appear on the current Joy-Cons. Either someone put a lot of effort into creating a forgery, or this really is the new Joy-Con design.

Nintendo should put all of this speculation to rest within the next few weeks. We know for a fact that the company’s Switch successor will be officially announced sometime between now and March 31st, when Nintendo’s fiscal year comes to an end. We don’t know exactly when the new system will come out, but rumors have suggested that it will arrive in the first half of the year. The current Switch was released in March 2017, and fans are wondering if we’ll see a similar release date for Switch 2. That window clearly worked out well for the company, but if the system is actually going to debut in March, fans and retailers will have to find out about it very soon.

Whether Nintendo’s new system comes out in March, May, or some other month, it will be nice to finally get some answers. It’s been a long wait, and fans are eager to know what the future holds for Nintendo. Everyone is eager to know what the system will look like, what it costs, and the software it will play. Hopefully an end is finally in sight!

