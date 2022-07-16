xQc and Andrew Tate Feud Continues Over "Misogynistic" Opinions

The feud between xQc, one of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world, and Andrew Tate, a professional kickboxer and online personality, has continued following a heated stream between the two, featuring Adin Ross. As you may know, Tate has a reputation for having some controversial opinions. The same goes for xQc, but this time at the heart of the debate was the former's opinions on women, which xQc deemed "misogynistic."

The debate linked in the opening paragraph is currently trending on YouTube at #17, which is impressive considering its two days old now. As you would expect, the two couldn't come to any type of resolution, which is why the exchange has spilled over into subsequent streams by xQc.

If you read the comments on the YouTube video, Tate won the exchange. And the same thing was being said in a recent xQc stream, which prompted a passionate response from the Canadian streamer.

"A lot of his takes are legitimately actual misogynistic ways and thoughts and they're very anti-woman takes and behaviors," said xQc of Tate. "If everybody replicates those thoughts and behaviors in the general public without money or status or whatever, it is complete disarray right. It's absolute chaos!"

xQc continued: "Once you understand that, you'll understand that I have to go harder and I have to be involved in that discussion otherwise we won't be able to disprove or have any sort of second guess of his thoughts That's the problem with people that talk to this guy, they don't go against his takes and they don't go against his beliefs," xQc told his viewers. "They don't say anything, they just say yeah, they nod. What does Aiden do when he says his takes? They just nod. I'm not going to do that. I'm sorry man, I'm not going to let some guy that's anti-woman go on anti-woman rants on the stream without voicing my opinion. If that comes out as me shouting, being mad, waving my arms around then so f**king be it. That's my method of communicating sometimes."

It remains to be seen if anything more will come of this growing feud, but as you can see, there's still certainly some beef to be squashed. If the last few years are a reference point, perhaps it will end up in a boxing fight for millions of dollars.

