xQc Banned by Twitch While Live

One of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world, Felix "xQc" Lengyel has been banned from the platform. That said, fans of the French-Canadian streamer and former Overwatch pro will be happy to hear that the banning is only temporary. Taking to Twitter, xQc explained the DMCA claim that came while he was live, noting he thought he took the "necessary precautions" and didn't expect to get the ban hammer.

In the tweet itself, xQc doesn't elaborate on what the issue was, but it presumably had something to do with the Olympics, as he was streaming the event when all of this happened and because others have been taken down for doing the same thing.

"I think I got my channel live-DMCA'd," said xQc on Twitter. "I took [the] necessary precautions and thought it would be fine. Really didn't expect it but I could've easily avoided this. Sorry for everyone involved including the viewers. I'll be better/smarter next time and follow guidelines more strictly."

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear when xQc will be back, but typically these type of temporary bannings don't last any longer than a week max.

