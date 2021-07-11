xQc Holds Nothing Back in NSFW Rant About Cancel Culture

✖

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is the biggest Twitch streamer in the world, or at least one of them. He's also one of the most controversial Twitch streamers in the world, and as a result has many detractors. That said, during a recent Twitch stream, the streamer called out those making long Reddit and Twitter threads about him and his viewers with what he believes is the intention of canceling him. If this is the intention, it hasn't worked, but it's clearly not been missed by the streamer.

Not only did xQc call out cancel culture, but the French-Canadian streamer took umbrage with the lack of second chances and room for growth some are willing to give. Further, he took a hard stance against streamers being held accountable for the actions and words of their fans and their chat.

"People make multiple threads on Reddit, on Twitter, people try and cancel each other," said xQc. "People try to get other streamers banned based on how their communities are acting, and they say, 'the community is a reflection of the streamer.' And they all blame all of the commenters and chatters on the streamer. “As soon as a streamer bans somebody and legitimately moderates for this to stop happening, they say, ‘Oh my God! They’re actually banning people that's just Nazi mod Nazi mod.' F**k off. F**k off you dumb f**k. What a stupid mentality. What a dumb f*****g. F**k you dude. You don’t get to hold me accountable for everything, and then when I try to change things, say, ‘oh that’s unfair.'” No, f**k you dude.

At the moment, it's not quite clear if xQc is talking about anyone specifically. It appears he's talking in general terms. That said, if any type of clarification or additional insight is provided, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you agree with xQc? Should Twitch streamers be held accountable for what their fans do or what they say in chat?