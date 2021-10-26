xQc Reveals the One Problem With GTA Trilogy Remasters

When Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition releases next month, the compilation will offer fans old and new the opportunity to play three of the most critically-acclaimed video games of all-time. The compilation will feature a number of improvements over the original games, including updated visuals. However, Felix “xQc” Lengyel isn’t particularly fond of the new designs, and he made his opinion more than clear during a recent stream. The Twitch streamer proceeded to go on a rant about his preference for the original visuals of the game, as opposed to those in the newer release.

“It’s still s**t. It’s just brighter! Aw come on,” xQc said, pointing out one of the updates to the characters. “I’m not gonna s**t on that game, but that’s what made their charm, though: their pixelized… polygonic looks.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The streamer went on to discuss the way that hands in the original game were designed compared to the remake, stating that things look “all fluid,” now. xQc plays the moment for laughs, doing a very good impression of hand gestures in the PS2 era, but he does raise a good point about the challenges of remakes and remasters, and how much change is too much. Gamers have always debated these types of changes, and whether or not they actually represent a step forward, or a step back. There are no correct answers; it’s merely a matter of preference. For what it’s worth, the streamer did say that he still thinks GTA: The Trilogy will be good, and he’s looking forward to replaying it, so this won’t actually be a deal-breaker. No matter where you stand on the game’s designs, hopefully the compilation will be an enjoyable one!

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will release November 11th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to GTA: The Trilogy? What do you think of the upgraded visuals in these games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Dexerto]