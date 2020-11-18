Twitch Streamer xQc Temporarily Banned for Stream Sniping

✖

One of the world's most popular Twitch streamers, Felix "xQc" Lengyel, has been temporarily banned from the platform and Twitch Rivals. During GlitchCon and the Fall Guys Twitch Rivals event, xQc participated in stream sniping, which violates GlitchCon's player conduct rules. While the stream sniping wasn't done maliciously, and while it had no impact on the results of the aforementioned event, it has netted the streamer a temporary suspension from Twitch and a six-month ban from Twitch Rivals. Meanwhile, he will also now need to forfeit all money made during the event.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long xQc's account has been suspended. All Twitch notes is that's it's temporary, which means it could range from a few days to a few months.

"At GlitchCon our player conduct rules were violated," said Twitch of the incident. "We require all participants to abide by the same rules in order to play in a tournament. As a result, xQc has been issued a temporary Twitch account suspension, a temporary Twitch Rivals ban & forfeited associated prize money.

At the time of the incident, xQc apologized and explained his thinking behind the violation, noting that he thought it would be funny.

"Stop defending me everywhere for no reason," said xQc. "We got into the final game with Dr Lupo and Shroud's team. We shouldn't of done it and it was wrong. I'm sorry for my actions. I thought it would be funny. It did not change the outcome but it was still malicious. Sorry."

As noted, not only is xQc one of the biggest streamers in the world, according to many reports, he's been the highest-earning streamer in the world so far this year. He's also no stranger to controversy either.