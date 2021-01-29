Yakuza Creator Gets New Role at Sega

✖

One of the most notable faces tied to the Yakuza series at Sega has been announced to be changing roles within the company today. Fortunately for those worried about the adjustment, it should prove to be nothing but a good thing for the future of Yakuza as a whole.

Sega announced today that longtime Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi will be stepping down from his current position as the company’s Chief Creative Officer. Instead, Nagoshi will move into the role of a creative director. The change should allow Nagoshi to be more directly involved with the development of upcoming games, most notably at Sega’s Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

To date, Nagoshi has worked on every mainline Yakuza game that has ever been released. Starting out initially as a producer on the original game, Nagoshi has been a director on the franchise in each of its subsequent installments dating back to Yakuza 2. In recent years, he has specifically stepped into the position of Executive Director on the series starting with Yakuza 0 and extending through the franchise’s most recent entry, Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

In all likelihood, this move is one that will change a whole lot, especially when viewed by the public. Nagoshi and the rest of the team at RGG Studio will likely continue to work on the Yakuza series well into the future. While we have no teases of where things might go from here, Like a Dragon proved to be a soft reboot of the franchise for the most part and will likely see sequels announced in the future.

If you haven't played Yakuza: Like a Dragon for yourself yet, the game is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. As for the game's PlayStation 5 iteration, it's set to finally arrive here in a little over a month on March 2, 2021. You can check out our review of the game from last year right here if you're looking for a more opinionated take on the title.

Are you a fan of the Yakuza series? And if so, how do you feel about this move with Nagoshi? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T IGN]