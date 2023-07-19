Yakuza Games for PS5 and PS4 Get Huge Sale

Sony's PlayStation Store is currently holding one of the biggest sales ever seen for Sega's Yakuza (now Like a Dragon) series on PS5 and PS4. Over the course of the past decade, the Yakuza series has started to become bigger than ever before as Sega has released a variety of new entries, spin-offs, and remakes of previous titles. Now, for those that have been interested in checking out the franchise but have never done so, a new deal on the PS Store might be too good to pass up.

Available until August 3, the PlayStation Store has discounted The Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle by 75% to retail for only $12.49. This collection contains the first three mainline entries in the Yakuza saga which include Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2. When taking into account that this bundle features three games in total, it makes each title come in at a value of $4.16, which is potentially the best discount that Sega has ever offered up.

For those that don't want to purchase this Origins Digital Bundle, the PlayStation Store also happens to have a number of inividual Yakuza games on steep discounts. Specifically, Yakuza Kiwami, Yakuza Kiwami 2, Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, and Yakuza 5 Remastered are all marked down to only $5.99. And as for the most recent mainline installment, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, it has also been discounted by 75% to now cost $14.99. In short, this is perhaps the best sale that the Yakuza series has ever seen and absolutely shouldn't be slept on in the days and weeks ahead.

To learn more about the first three Yakuza games that are included with the Origins collection, you can find trailers and descriptions for each attached below.

Yakuza 0

"The glitz, glamour, and unbridled decadence of the 80s are back in Yakuza 0. Fight like hell through Tokyo and Osaka with protagonist Kazuma Kiryu and series regular Goro Majima. Play as Kazuma Kiryu and discover how he finds himself in a world of trouble when a simple debt collection goes wrong and his mark winds up murdered. Then, step into the silver-toed shoes of Goro Majima and explore his 'normal' life as the proprietor of a cabaret club."

Yakuza Kiwami

"10 years ago, Kazuma Kiryu took the fall for a crime he didn't commit to save his best friend. Expelled from his yakuza family, Kiryu is released from prison to a city he no longer recognizes. Chaos erupts when 10 billion yen vanishes from the Tojo Clan vault, and with Kiryu caught in the middle, he finds everything points to a young, mysterious girl named Haruka. Together, they must survive to find the answers they both seek."

Yakuza Kiwami 2

"One year after the 10 billion yen incident, Kazuma Kiryu begins to build a peaceful life with Haruka Sawamura. Tearing him away, an assassination threatens to erupt in an all-out war between the Tojo Clan and the Omi Alliance. Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, must travel to Sotenbori, Osaka in an attempt to broker peace between the rival clans, but Ryuji Goda, known as the Dragon of Kansai, will stop at nothing to get his war. In this world, there can only be one dragon."