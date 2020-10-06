New Yakuza: Like a Dragon Trailer Released

✖

Sega put out a new trailer for Yakuza: Like a Dragon this week starring Ichiban Kasuga, the protagonist for the next spin on the Yakuza series. While the Yakuza games are known for their frantic combat and dramatic storylines, they’re also known for the plentiful minigames and side activities players can embark on when they’re not doing the main quests. This trailer focuses on those by showing Ichiban heading to the batting cages, taking tests, and doing many other tasks that are very much apart from the main story.

The fact that there’s an entire trailer mostly dedicated to side activities in Yakuza: Like a Dragon should tell you much of what you need to know about the Yakuza games if you’ve never played them before. While the games and activities you can attempt in the series like going to the arcade to play games within games are largely just for fun, they often have rewards attached to them that’ll actually help you with the main quest as well, so they’re worth checking out.

You’ll also notice that the trailer above features English voices for the characters, a feature not commonly seen in the Yakuza games. The game itself will have its characters fully voiced in English if players choose that option, but if you prefer the traditional Yakuza experience, you can always set the voices to Japanese just as they were in the older games by default.

Another language-based changed made evident in the trailer is that the karaoke minigame now features songs in English as well. Sega said that some of the most well-known songs from the past games will return in Yakuza: Like a Dragon in English for the first time. Those songs can be seen below for those who would recognize them from the previous Yakuza titles.

English Yakuza: Like a Dragon Karaoke Songs

“Baka Mitai (I’ve Been a Fool)”

“Hell Stew”

“Like a Butterfly”

“Machine Gun Kiss”

“Spring Breeze”

“The Future I Dreamed Of”

Aside from those changes, the gameplay itself is also quite different in this Yakuza game. You’ll still be brawling in the streets and using everything at your disposal to fight enemies, but it’ll be done through a turn-based, RPG-like system now where Ichiban and his companions use creative moves and skills against enemies. We see glimpses of that here between the minigames and have seen more in-depth looks at that in the past.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon releases for the PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on November 10th and comes to the PlayStation 5 on March 2, 2021.