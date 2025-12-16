You May Not Have to Wait Long to Play Larian’s New Divinity Game

Larian’s new game, simply titled Divinity, has received brand new details and it sounds like we won’t have to wait too long to actually play it ourselves. While RPG fans have been aware of Larian for a long time, Baldur’s Gate 3 catapulted the studio into a level of success few could have predicted. It was one of the biggest games of 2023, managing to surprise everyone with its depth. It was a game that had a lot of anticipation behind it, but word of mouth allowed it to go the distance, even winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards.

After the game came out, Larian made it clear it wouldn’t use this success to make Baldur’s Gate 4. Instead, it would be doing something else, something that seemed pretty exciting. It would be safer to do more Baldur’s Gate, but the developer confirmed it would leverage its excess of money and support to shake things up. At The Game Awards, we finally learned that Larian is working on Divinity, a new entry in the studio’s highly-respected RPG series. Not much is known about the game, as it was revealed with a CG trailer and no gameplay, but it still left fans feeling very enthusiastic.

Divinity Will Release in Early Access

In an interview with Bloomberg, Larian revealed some of the first details on Divinity. It will be yet another turn-based RPG, but it will also leverage another key part of Baldur’s Gate 3‘s development process. The studio confirmed that it is planning to launch Divinity in early access, though it said not to expect it in 2026. Still, even if it’s in 2027, that’s much sooner than most of us would’ve ever expected. When a game is revealed with a flashy cinematic trailer, it is often done because the game is still years away from releasing.

Of course, that is probably partially true. The full version of Divinity is likely a ways out. Larian noted that it has been working on the game for two years, but wants to see it finished in three to four years, after it took six years to make Baldur’s Gate 3. The studio is using generative AI to speed up their process, utilizing it for concept art, crafting PowerPoint presentations, putting in placeholder text, and more. The final game won’t feature any generative AI, but it helps with making production more efficient.

If you’re looking for something to play until then, a remaster of Divinity: Original Sin 2 was released out of the blue after the announcement of the new game. It’s one of the best RPGs out there and if you’re looking for something new from the team that gave you Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s a great place to start.

