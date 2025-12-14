5 Best Games to Play While Waiting for Divinity (That Aren’t Baldur’s Gate 3)

At The Game Awards in 2025, Larian Studios finally revealed what its CEO, Swen Vincke, dubbed “Our biggest, most ambitious RPG yet:” Divinity. That’s a bold statement coming from the studio that released the Divinity franchise as well as Baldur’s Gate III, both of which have been massively successful computer role-playing games that have sold countless millions of copies. There’s no word on when Divinity will be released, so we’ve compiled a list of the best games you can play until it does, though we’ve excluded previous Divinity titles as well as Baldur’s Gate III, as it’s a bit too obvious. The games are presented in no particular order.

Videos by ComicBook.com

1) Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

If you haven’t yet heard of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, you will soon, as it swept the 2025 Game Awards, including winning Game of the Year. The game is an RPG set in a dark-fantasy version of the Belle Époque. Its overarching narrative follows a group of volunteers on Expedition 33, meant to stop the Paintress from causing the annual Gommage that erases all people of a certain age that’s ever-decreasing. It features classic RPG mechanics mixed with quick-time events, and is an ideal game to play if you’re a fan of the Divinity franchise.

2) Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is a 2018 RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, and it’s a sequel to 2015’s Pillars of Eternity. The game boasts a detailed narrative filled with interesting characters and offers significantly more than its predecessor. It’s an RPG that’s primarily set in and around an isolated but large archipelago. You can control your own ship and build up a large crew, so it’s a bit more involved than your standard CRPG. Like Expedition 33, its combat mechanics are both real-time and turn-based, so it’s a nice mix for fans of games like Baldur’s Gate III. Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is available on Steam, and it’s been released on various consoles.

3) Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Stepping a bit outside of the norm in terms of CRPGs, Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is the 2021 re-release of the 2019 game, and it’s filled with additional content. The game centers on an amnesiac detective investigating a murder. Gameplay involves piecing together the protagonist’s identity, and unlike almost every other RPG, it doesn’t involve much combat at all. Instead, gameplay focuses on dialogue options and skill checks across the player character’s 24 skills. That takes it a bit out of the ordinary when compared to CRPGs like Divinity. Regardless, it’s a grand adventure and an engrossing game that will keep you busy for a good 50+ hours.

4) The Temple of Elemental Evil

The original The Temple of Elemental Evil was released in 2003, and it’s a buggy nightmare you should avoid. Fortunately, a dedicated modding community helped fix the game more than 20 years after its release. The remade version of The Temple of Elemental Evil is available on Steam and repairs everything wrong with the original release, adding more than 1,000 fixes. Why should you play a game that needed to be fixed in the first place? It’s a fantastic adventure based on an original D&D campaign written by Gary Gygax and Frank Mentzer. It’s also the first game to utilize the 3.5 edition rulebook and the first set in the World of Greyhawk, so if you’re a D&D fan, it’s worth your time.

5) Dragon Age: Origins

For fans looking for an RPG that has a fantastic story, excellent characters, and is similar to both the Baldur’s Gate and Neverwinter Nights franchises, look no further than 2009’s Dragon Age: Origins. The game is easily one of the best CRPGs ever made. It boasts a long and enduring legacy such that new and old players continue to dive back into its rich world. Many consider it among the greatest video games ever made, and like the other titles mentioned above, it’s well-suited to any player who’s eagerly anticipating the release of Divinity.

What games are you excited to play while waiting for Divinity? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!