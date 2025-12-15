One of the Best RPGs of the Past Decade Stealth-Released on New Platforms

One of the best RPGs of the past decade has been released today on a variety of new platforms for the first time. Perhaps more so than any other genre, role-playing games have been thriving in recent years. Titles like Disco Elysium, Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, Persona 5, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 have come about in the past decade and have been joined by numerous others that have been hugely popular. Now, one title that comes from the studio behind the smash hit Baldur’s Gate 3 has been re-released, making it more widely available than ever before.

As of today, Divinity: Original Sin 2 has been released by Larian Studios on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms. Hot off the heels of announcing a new game in the Divinity series this past week, Larian opted to port its most recent entry to modern platforms. This new version of the game doesn’t come with many technical upgrades outside of now being able to run at 60 frames per second, making it more or less a port rather than a remaster. Luckily, those who already own Divinity: Original Sin 2 on previous platforms will be able to upgrade to this new edition without having to pay any additional money.

If you haven’t already played Divinity: Original Sin 2 for yourself and you’re a fan of RPGs, you’ll definitely want to give it a look. Original Sin 2 features many similar systems and mechanics that Larian would build off of later in Baldur’s Gate 3, which took the studio to greater heights than ever. It also boasts an incredibly impressive 93/100 aggregate score on Metacritic, making it one of the most acclaimed RPGs in history, let alone the past decade.

As for the next Divinity game, Larian hasn’t yet said when this new installment will arrive. It has confirmed, however, that “some continuity and characters” from Original Sin 2 and its predecessor will be making their way into the next title. As such, if you want to be prepared for Divinity whenever Larian decides to release it, you’ll want to make sure that you go back to Divinity: Original Sin 2 ahead of time.

