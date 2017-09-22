You’re Going To Want This Jet Set Radio Beat Figurine

Jet Set Radio recently celebrated its fifth anniversary with the release of the high definition version on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, but the game has been bringing joy to players for several years, starting on the Sega Dreamcast and continuing the fun with Jet Set Radio Future on Xbox.

Now you can celebrate that legacy in a very special way, as Union Creative has introduced a new Jet Set Radio figurine as part of its Game Classic Series. A line-up that includes Arthur from Ghosts 'n Goblins, this release is a lot more detailed, and a must for old-schoolers that can't get enough grinding around a futuristic Tokyo.

As you can see from the attached gallery, this Beat figurine looks superb, with a polygonal design that resembles his classic Dreamcast character, along with a cool facial reaction with the glasses to match, as well as an outfit with a record on the back and a Japanese logo on the front. The figure stands at six inches tall, and includes a spray can, so you can pretend to be spraying graffiti everywhere, much to the dismay of the police.

The figure will be released this December for around 6,980 yen (or $63 U.S. dollars), and you can pre-order it at HobbyLink Japan here. It's definitely worth it if you're a Jet Set Radio fan, and if you're not, it's time for you to UNDERSTAND UNDERSTAND…

Jet Set Radio HD is available now on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC.

