YouTube Tests New Community Notes-Style Factchecking Feature

A new feature is being tested by YouTube, with the goal of stopping the spread of misinformation on the platform. The new notes feature will allow users to submit notes that can add context to what’s being shown. Users will be able to rate notes based on whether they think the note is “helpful,” “somewhat helpful,” or “unhelpful.” If YouTube’s bridging-based algorithm determines that a note is “found to be broadly helpful,” it will be added underneath the video in question. An example provided by YouTube is that a video about extinct species could have a note attached if it’s proven that one of the species mentioned has been discovered to still be alive.

YouTube is looking for notes that cite sources, while also using language that’s easy to understand. The company is also looking for notes that “avoid expressing an opinion.” For example, a note disagreeing with a video review for a Nintendo Switch game would likely end up rejected, but a note correcting a misstated fact in that video (like the game’s platforms, or the name of the developer) would likely be accepted.

At this time, the notes feature is not being rolled out to all users. Instead, “a limited number of eligible contributors will be invited via email or Creator Studio notification.” Tech journalist Mishaal Rahman recently revealed on X/Twitter that he has been invited as one of the testers, so it appears invitations are now going out to users.

From YouTube’s description, it sounds like the notes feature has borrowed some inspiration from the Community Notes option on X/Twitter. Community Notes has been a welcome addition to the platform since its arrival, helping users check the spread of misinformation. Over the last few years, a lot of users on YouTube and social media have spread older videos, in an attempt to connect them to current events. Examples include videos of things like protests or natural disasters. This often happens to promote specific political agendas, but sometimes honest mistakes do happen. The notes feature could make it easier for viewers to judge a video’s authenticity.

Hopefully testing of notes on YouTube will lead to the feature being rolled out to all users. Misinformation has become a very big problem in the digital era, both on accident, and on purpose. If this leads to fewer problems for users, that would definitely be a good thing!

