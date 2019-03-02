YouTube Is Demonetizing All Momo Videos

The Momo Challenge recently popped back up, and it seemed to grow larger than ever before, with several news outlets covering it as well as YouTube having to address the notion of videos running on their platform containing the challenge. However, YouTube has now confirmed that any video pertaining to Momo will be demonetized.

According to The Verge, YouTube has confirmed that all videos regarding Momo, even the ones from reputable news organizations and content creators who focus on commentary, will not have ads attached to them. This is due to the fact that all Momo content is considered to be a violation of YouTube’s advertiser guidelines. It’s worth noting that the policy is not new, but YouTube is simply enforcing what was already in place.

It is also worth pointing out that the Momo Challenge is a hoax. After Japanese artist Keisuke Aisawa created a sculpture called “Mother Bird,” people on the Internet have used an image of the sculpture to perpetuate the idea that there is a challenge that calls on those who participate to hurt themselves.

The recent reprisal of the challenge came when a mother in England claimed that Momo appeared in one of the YouTube videos that her child was watching. “The video paused half way through, but he didn’t press pause,” she said. “Then the Momo face popped up and was making weird noises. He couldn’t hear everything it said but it was saying ‘I’m going to kill you’ and he thinks it said ‘I will hurt your friends.’

“He turned it off straight away and ran downstairs. He was absolutely terrified. He wouldn’t leave my side at all after it happened. He wouldn’t stay in a room alone and he had to sleep with me in my bed last night. He asked for our German shepherd to sleep on my bed also so she could chase away Momo if she got into my room.”

Of course, what set things off this time around was the fact that mainstream news seemingly everywhere ran with the story. YouTube commented shortly afterward that they had “not received any recent evidence of videos showing or promoting the Momo challenge on YouTube.” The company is surely doing everything they can to stay on top of stuff like this, especially after the recent discovery of a pedophile sex ring on their platform.

