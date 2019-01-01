YouTube And Netflix Star Cameron Dallas Breaks Silence After Arrest

Cameron Dallas, the social media star most noteworthy for his Netflix series Chasing Cameron, has been arrested following an assault at a hotel in Colorado. Following the arrest, Dallas issued a statement about what happened.

CNN reports that the arrest took place on Saturday when an ambulance was first called to a hotel in Grand Aspen. When the ambulance arrived on the scene, a man was taken to the hospital with severe facial injuries. When the man was questioned, he told the police that it was Cameron Dallas who assaulted him and it’s after that statement that the star was arrested.

At this time, Dallas has been arrested on a second-degree assault charge pending investigation. He’s also been released after a 5,000 bond was posted and his official court date is already set for January 22nd.

Following the event, Dallas took to his Twitter to post a mugshot and a small explanation. According to the social media star, “Unfortunately sometimes in life you find yourself in a situation where you have to protect yourself and the people you care about, have a safe and happy new year, 2019 is going to be an amazing one.”

Unfortunately sometimes in life you find yourself in a situation where you have to protect yourself and the people you care about, have a safe and happy new year, 2019 is going to be an amazing one. pic.twitter.com/VlYur8qyPU — Cameron Dallas (@camerondallas) December 31, 2018

Further details about the event are not yet known at this time, though we have reached out to Netflix for a comment on how this will impact his presence on the streaming network. With his Chasing Cameron series showing off a unique behind-the-scenes look at his rise to fame through social media stardom, the details surrounding his arrest could potentially have an even bigger impact that he realises.

