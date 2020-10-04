YouTube Apologizes For Controversial Tweet About Creators

✖

YouTube has issued an apology for a tweet it made today about content creators on its platform. If you didn't see the tweet, it poked fun at how long many content creators take to get to the subject of a video using the "no one" meme format. On the surface level, the tweet seemed relatively harmless, however, it was quickly met with criticism and backlash, prompting YouTube to delete it and issue an apology.

According to the YouTube Social Team, the tweet was meant in good faith, but it admits it "missed the mark and did not reflect the spirit of the Creator community."

"We hear you. You’re right and we apologize," said the YouTube Social Team. "Our now-deleted Tweet was intended in good faith, but we missed the mark and did not reflect the spirit of the Creator community that we love.

YouTube has been under fire for several reasons recently, not just by content creators on the platform, but by its general users. In other words, this may have played a role in the tweet's negative reception.

YouTube created an algorithm with the sole purpose of keeping people watching as long as possible, crushing channels that don't do so... then they have the nerve to tweet this. pic.twitter.com/WUqV6dptB8 — Dan Bull (@itsDanBull) October 3, 2020

After two hours, YouTube has removed this absurd tweet criticising YouTube creators for responding to livelihood-affecting incentives that YouTube decides. It is like giving your daughter allowance based on hours studied, not grades, then complaining she studies too much pic.twitter.com/8ZTqgre4lv — Matthew Ball (@ballmatthew) October 3, 2020

You intentionally made a soulless algorithm that values quantity over quality in video content, and then deliberately insulted every single person on your website who struggles to get their work seen Your tweet was not intended in good faith, which is why you missed the mark — Ben (@benzawilski) October 3, 2020

