YouTube Apologizes For Controversial Tweet About Creators

By Tyler Fischer

YouTube has issued an apology for a tweet it made today about content creators on its platform. If you didn't see the tweet, it poked fun at how long many content creators take to get to the subject of a video using the "no one" meme format. On the surface level, the tweet seemed relatively harmless, however, it was quickly met with criticism and backlash, prompting YouTube to delete it and issue an apology.

According to the YouTube Social Team, the tweet was meant in good faith, but it admits it "missed the mark and did not reflect the spirit of the Creator community."

"We hear you. You’re right and we apologize," said the YouTube Social Team. "Our now-deleted Tweet was intended in good faith, but we missed the mark and did not reflect the spirit of the Creator community that we love.

YouTube has been under fire for several reasons recently, not just by content creators on the platform, but by its general users. In other words, this may have played a role in the tweet's negative reception.

0comments

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

Start the Conversation

of