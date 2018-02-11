Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Trailer Shows Off 3D Animation and Anime Cinematics

NiS America’s press conference unveiled plenty of titles headed for the U.S. later this year, including the Nintendo Switch version of its constantly developing hit 2017 release, Ys Vii: Lacrimosa of Dana. All of the waiting seems to be paying off in spades, though, as shown in an all-new trailer that switches between the game’s 3D animation and anime-inspired cinematics. With a colorful cast of characters and what looks like an intense, dramatic storyline, there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to this title. Check out the trailer below, then find out more (including what the devs are currently working on) after the jump.

In Ys Vii: Lacrimosa of Dana, the player must take on the role of adventurer Adol Christin, who — in the game’s world — famously documented his various travels and all of the interesting discoveries he made along the way. The game is out now on multiple platforms and will be headed to Nintendo Switch this summer. A localization blog has been reporting on the progress of updates over on PS4 and PS Vita, so it’s likely that all of the script updates that rolled in on January 30th will be included in the Switch version. The game’s translation has been famously rocky, but players keep coming back for its epic story and characters.

The latest addition to the franchise comes eight years after the last, giving characters a refresher on its red-headed hero and his ongoing quests. Here’s what Nintendo has to say about the release for Switch:

Adol awakens shipwrecked and stranded on a cursed island. There, he and the other shipwrecked passengers he rescues form a village to challenge fearsome beasts and mysterious ruins on the isolated island. Amidst this, Adol begins to dream of a mysterious blue-haired maiden living in an unknown world. Join Adol as he unravels the riddle of the cursed isle and the blue-haired maiden Dana in Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA.

An Epic Tale: Follow Adol and his companions on his latest adventure to uncover the mysteries of the cursed island.

Another Side: Unravel the mystery of the blue-haired maiden Dana through her own unique gameplay segments

It Takes a Village: Rescue your fellow shipwrecked passengers and bring them to your village where they will provide valuable services.

Party On: Switch characters on the fly as you battle ferocious foes in lightning-fast combat.

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA releases for Nintendo Switch this summer.