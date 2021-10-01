Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Gets a Release Window

Those looking forward to playing Konami’s next Yu-Gi-Oh! experience now have a much better idea of when they’ll be able to do so now that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has a release window. Konami announced during its Tokyo Game Show presentation that the new card battling game will be out at some point during Winter 2021. Some gameplay from Master Duel as well as additional details for things like a story mode element were also shared during the presentation. The game will be available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile platforms when it launches later this year.

You can check out the English version of Konami’s talks during the gaming event below if you missed it when the video first aired. During the talks, the presenters discussed a “solo mode” that’ll be present in the game. A demo of that showed players embarking on a chain of events within a solo mode selection that consisted of animations, narrations, and duels.

https://youtu.be/OcCS707bBdE?t=2400

The plans to release the game later this year during winter make for a relatively quick turnaround considering when the game was announced. Konami revealed Master Duel back in July, and while we don’t yet know about all of the game’s features, we know a great deal more thanks to the Tokyo Game Show presentation.

What we do know from past details shared, however, is that the game will feature 4K resolutions as players duel in the solo mode and against others online. It’ll also have over 10,000 cards to collect, though we haven’t gotten the full list yet to detail everything that’ll be included in the game.

“Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel takes the iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game (TCG) and fully brings it to life in digital form,” a preview of the new Yu-Gi-Oh! game from Konami said. “There are over 10,000 cards to unlock, spanning over two decades of Dueling history. Collect cards, build up your Deck and battle Duelists across the globe in stunningly presented Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG/OCG duels, masterfully rendered in 4K resolution.”

When the game launches, it’ll be free to play, though we expect we’ll see more details soon on ways players will be able to purchase card packs whether with real money or in-game currency.