Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Adding Feature Fans Have Been Asking for Since Launch

A new, upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel update is adding a feature fans of the free-to-play Nintendo Switch, mobile, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S game have been asking for, more or less, since the game was initially released on January 19, 2022. If you don't follow the official Twitter account for the series, then you won't know that a new major update is coming in August.

The highlight of this update is the new feature, aka a new casual match mode. As the name suggests, this mode will allow players to duel without having to worry about their rank. In addition to this, an option to only show summoning scenes once per duel is being added. And then there's a new PvP event coming next month, alongside this update as well. The event is set to go down on August 9 and run until August 22.

Unfortunately, for now, these are the only details we can offer because these are the only details Konami has provided with the aforementioned Twitter account.

More updates are coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL in August – including a brand-new casual match mode, a new PvP Event and the ability to adjust certain options in-game.



Make sure to check it out in #YuGiOhMASTERDUEL pic.twitter.com/uNY5bfzCWE — Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Games (KONAMI Europe) (@YuGiOhCardEU) July 25, 2022

I love the casual dueling mode idea. As a person who's still learning how to play the game (only been playing for a month) I feel like that's a good way to practice my combos and paths without having to lose elo," reads one reply to the tweet above. "That's great, now I can play my Springgans/Time Thief deck without losing ranks (even if does have a strangely good record on ranked),

adds another reply.

Unfortunately, there's still no word of a format selection option being added, which would couple nicely with this new mode as many casual fans of the series are only familiar with the older formats. Giving these players an option to play these formats, and use the decks of that time, would likely go a long way in bringing in and retaining more casual fans of the series.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is available via Nintendo Switch, mobile, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S. Right now, there's been no word of it coming to any outlier platforms, like Google Stadia or Amazon Luna.