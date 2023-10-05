Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG's October Releases Highlighted by Age of Overlord Set

Ahead of the highly anticipated Yu-Gi-Oh's 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection release next month, fans of the card game are being treated to a new core booster set this month in the form of Age of Overlord, which features new support for dozens of different decks. To this end, Konami teases that Magician, Mannadium, Odd-Eyes, Vanquish Soul, Ogdoadic, and Visas Starforst are all back alongside "brand-new strategies."

Age of the Overlord is the only release of the month, but Konami and the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG will be present at New York Comic Con this month, and present in a major way.

Age of Overlord

100 New Cards:

10 Secret Rare Cards

14 Ultra Rare Cards

26 Super Rare Cards

50 Common Cards

24 of these cards -- the 10 Secret Rares and the 14 Ultra Rares -- are also available in Quarter Century Secret Rares. Meanwhile, one special card is ONLY available as a Quarter Century Secret Rare

Release Date and Price:

Age of Overlord will be available on store shelves everywhere on October 20. The MSRP for every nine-card pack will be $4.49. It remains to be seen how much inventory there will be at release compared to previous and recent core booster pack releases. Meanwhile, for those that are interested, a sneak preview of the set will be available at an Age of Overlord Premiere! Event at a participating Official Tournament Store on October 14 or 15.

Yu-Gi-Oh! card game at New York Comic Con:

The Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG 25th anniversary celebrations are set to continue at New York Comic Con from October 12 to October 15. At the Konami booth #2219, fans will be able to play demos of Master Duel and Duel Links, while Speed Duel will be taught by Dueling experts. Fans will also be able to bring their own decks and challenge a "Master Duelist."

"All game demos will earn attendees a Demo Coin redeemable for awesome prizes," writes Konami of the event. "Other activities include creating a timeless keepsake by getting your own photo on a customizable Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Token Card. You can even purchase an exclusive NYCC Game Mat at the booth."

Lastly, and brand new for 2023, Konami will have an Organized Play area in the official New York Comic Con Gaming Zone in Hall 1E. This will allow fans to play with fellow duelists, and will be accompanied by "some big surprises" and "some sweet Yu-Gi-Oh! swag."