New Yu-Gi-Oh! Booster Pack Cards Leak Ahead of Release

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG players just recently got several releases like the Crossover Breakers and Supreme Darkness booster packs as well as the Blue-Eyes White Destiny structure deck, but there’s another one that’s already on the way this month. The next Yu-Gi-Oh! booster pack is a bit more exclusive, however, since it’s a tournament pack that’ll only be available to competitive Yu-Gi-Oh! players when it releases on February 27th. Ahead of that release, however, we’ve already gotten an early look this week at all of the cards that’ll be included in the OTS Tournament Pack 27, though the cards we’ve seen so far aren’t exactly motivating Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG players to compete.

OTS Tournament Pack 27 booster pack has been a known release for awhile now ever since Konami announced it months ago. An Ultimate Rare version of the Sage with Eyes of Blue card was billed as the highlight since it’d pair nicely with the Blue-Eyes White Destiny structure deck that released on February 13th, but over time, we’ve seen more and more of the Tournament Pack 27 cards revealed.

But now, we know of all of them. A user within the Yu-Gi-Oh! subreddit shared a post with images of 26 of the 27 cards included in the booster pack with another user rounding out the set with the final card to be included. The full contents of the Yu-Gi-Oh! booster pack can be found below:

Yu-Gi-Oh! Tournament Pack 27 Card List

Finstere Fusion

Sage With Eyes of Blue

Silhouhatte Rabbit

Rucia of the White Forest

Endymion, The Magistus of Mastery

Black Sheep Token

Gruesome Grave Squirmer

Tenpai Dragon Chundra

Number 104: Masquerade

Ghostrick Doll

Simultaneous Equation Cannons

Wightlord

Fiendsmith’s Sequence

Performage Plushfire

Rare Metalmorph

Speedroid Wheel

Crystron Citree

Evil Hero Malicious Bane

Mereologic Aggregator

Crowley, the Magistrus of Grimoires

Evil Hero Sinister Necrom

Speedroid CarTurbo

Speedroid Den-Den Daiko Duke

Grinning Grave Virus

Powersink Stone

Crystron Sulfefnir

Zoroa, the Magistus of Flame

As the Tournament Pack 27 name suggests, Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG players have seen plenty of these tournament booster packs released over the years, but this one’s not exactly wowing people so far. Sure, it’s got come compatibility with Blue-Eyes decks and gives at chance at Ultimate Rare and Super Rare versions of some cards, but many Yu-Gi-Oh! fans share the sentiment that “this is arguably worse than any of the recent OTS packs.” The post was filled with questions of why some cards got certain rarities while others were left behind, but with only 27 cards to a pack, there are bound to be some grievances with some of the decisions.

For this particular Yu-Gi-Oh! booster pack, the cards inside will come three to a pack and will available starting on February 26th. And since this is indeed a Tournament Pack, it’ll only be available to those who head to the Official Tournament Stores and compete in local tournaments and other competitions.

“OTS Tournament Packs give Duelists who enter tournaments at an OTS the chance to pick up cards that are useful for newly introduced or recently revamped strategies, as well as picking up generally useful cards and foil upgrades. OTS Tournament Packs are also the home of OTS Ultimate Rares, coveted by Duelists far and wide!”

The list of cards in Yu-Gi-Oh!’s OTS Tournament Pack 27 is what we know of so far, but the full list hasn’t officially been confirmed yet, so keep in mind that the final result may look a bit different compared to what’s seen online.