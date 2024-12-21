Yu-Gi-Oh! Delights Fans With Brand-New Anime Announcement

Traditionally, Yu-Gi-Oh is thought of as nothing but a card game, with the lore stemming from people who play the games rather than what is on the actual cards. People remember the duelists like Yugi Muto and their stories rather than the lore of the cards themselves. The animes would rarely cover the backstory and history of cards unless it was important to the plot, leaving most fans unable to grasp the card’s history. It doesn’t matter what the lore is behind the Red-Eyes Black Dragon, other than that it looks cool when dueling. Most fans don’t even realize there is lore behind the cards, but backstory exists for these cards, and Konami is finally making an anime about some of them.

Konami released a 25th Anniversary Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles animation earlier this year, featuring the many different card archetypes in the game. Rather than focus on the duelists fans have come to know and love, the Anniversary video instead celebrated the monsters themselves and their backstory. The video was also used to show off the newly minted Konami Animation studio and potentially tease up future projects centering on the cards. Konami Animation has now finally announced Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles shorts that will focus on the different backstories of various archetypes that exist in the game. The shorts will release on the Yu-Gi-Oh OCG YouTube channel in April 2025.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles will focus on Sky Striker and Fallen of Albaz

Konami Animation shared official posters based on Sky Striker and Fallen of Albaz. Both key images are based on card archetypes in the game and were featured heavily in the 25th-anniversary video. Sky Striker centers around a female soldier named Raye, who wields a powerful sword to combat against her enemies. Raye herself is a monster card player who can use spells and traps to help support her and other Sky Striker-labeled monsters.

The Fallen of Albaz lore focuses on the monster card of the same name. The backstory for Fallen of Albaz is fairly dense, with footage showcasing a warrior named Ecclesia confronting a humanoid dragon. Sky Striker and Fallen of Albaz show the diversity among the card archetypes. Sky Striker is more grounded and modern, whereas Fallen of Albaz is pure fantasy. The 25th Anniversary video also features footage based on several more archetypes, including the Legendary Six Samurai and the Divine Arsenal. It’s unknown if the Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles will focus on other lore beyond Sky Striker and Fallen of Albaz.

