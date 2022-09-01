Z-Man Games Reveals Deck-Building Battle Game Challengers

Z-Man Games and 1 More Time Games have pulled the curtain back on their next project, and it's a fast-paced card dueling deck-building game titled Challengers. Challengers combines the approachability and fun of card duels with the tactical mechanics of a deck builder, and will include over 70 unique characters to build your team with, all with special abilities that can result in potent card combinations as you assemble your deck. Players will participate in duels with other players, drafting character cards and making tough choices as they build their decks in between rounds. After seven rounds the two players with the most trophies and fans will battle to become the one true Champion. Challengers will first be available at SPIEL 22 in Essen, Germany and will launch in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, and Germany in November.

"From my first round of Challengers, I was hooked," said Sophie Gravel, head of Z-Man Games, who has spearheaded the launches of Pandemic's Second Edition, Azul, Pandemic Legacy, and more. "The game is nonstop edge-of-your-seat fun. Every card placement is a high-stakes moment that could decide the battle. No two games are the same: after hundreds of rounds, players will still be learning ways to perfect their winning team of characters. And with more character decks to come, the thrill of the Challengers tournament never ends."

(Photo: Z-Man Games)

"When Z-Man Games offered the opportunity to refine Challengers together and release it globally, it was a dream come true," said Roman Rybiczka, co-founder of 1 More Time Games. "To collaborate with such an experienced team of industry leaders was an exciting and fun journey we did not want to miss. We are very proud that soon players around the world can enjoy Challengers in its best form possible."

You can find the official description for Challengers below.

"Challengers stars over 70 kooky characters from diverse locales like Hollywood, outer space, and the monstrous deep sea... or your bathtub. Players draft character cards with unique abilities and must make tough deck building choices between rounds, as each character combination opens up new ways to win. Across up to 4 simultaneous battles, players win trophies and fans by defeating other players in duels. After seven rounds, the two players with the most trophies and fans face off to become the ultimate champion. Players can also test a winning strategy in the game's solo mode and should look forward to more team-building options with future character expansions."

Challengers Key Features:

Gather the best team to win a series of duels in this fast-paced game set during the world's biggest Capture the Flag competition

Fight to become the Champion of Challengers again and again, with different deck lineups affecting your winning strategy

Duel 'til you drop, with everyone playing at the same time in up to four simultaneous duels. Face a new opponent each round in an intense tournament!

Draft from over 70 diverse characters with unique abilities to build your dream team. Players update their decks after each round, allowing them to adjust their strategy based on their last duel. Create game-winning synergies by mixing characters from across themes like Haunted House, Shipwreck, and Funfair

Stage your duels in style with four high-quality playmats, making the game easy to set up and play

Challenge yourself in Solo mode, where you face the Robot in a one-on-one battle for victory

Supports 1 – 8 Players

Designed for ages 8+

Games last ~45 minutes

Challengers will launch at SPIEL 22 in October, and will hit retail in November for $39.99.

