The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2: Xbox Expected a 2020 Release Date

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is one of the most highly-anticipated games on Nintendo Switch, but no release window has been announced for the game just yet. Despite this, Xbox was under the impression that the game was going to release in 2020, alongside several other high-profile Switch games, including Metroid Prime 4, Bayonetta 3, and Shin Megami Tensei 5. That bit of information was revealed in a document published as part of the ongoing trial between Apple and Epic Games. The document is from August of last year, and was basically intended to show what Xbox had to compete with.

It's worth noting that this does not necessarily indicate that any of these games were originally slated to release last year. While Microsoft is privy to a lot of information that the average fan doesn't have, that doesn't mean it would necessarily know anything about the potential release dates of its competitor's software. Instead, these are likely just guesses on Microsoft's part. Historically, Nintendo has always been a secretive company; when it comes to release dates, the company rarely announces anything until it's good and ready.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the original The Legend of Zelda, so it's entirely possible Breath of the Wild 2 will release in 2021. The 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. resulted in a big push from Nintendo, and it's possible Zelda will get a similar treatment. Thus far, Nintendo has only announced an HD version of Skyward Sword and a pair of Zelda-inspired Joy-Con controllers for release this year, but it seems likely that more could be on the way.

Nintendo and Microsoft are both scheduled to attend E3 next month, so fans will likely know a lot more about each company's future plans in the very near future! It remains to be seen whether or not Breath of the Wild 2 will be showcased, but it wouldn't be surprising to see some kind of update. Fans will just have to wait and see!

