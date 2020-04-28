The Legend of Zelda Fans Celebrate 20 Years of Majora's Mask
When The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time released in 1998, it was immediately recognized as one of the greatest games of all-time. On April 27th, 2000, Japan received a follow-up to Ocarina in the form of The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask. While the game did not receive the same level of praise as its predecessor, Majora's Mask would come to be loved by many Zelda fans. With its quirky time travel element, and a much darker tone, Majora's Mask just might be The Empire Strikes Back of the Zelda franchise. With the game celebrating its 20th anniversary, fans have taken the opportunity to reminisce about the title, and share some of their favorite memories of the game.
The darker tone has made the game a fan favorite.
20 years have passed since the release of my very favorite Zelda title: Majora's Mask. I vibe with every person who shares my love of this game and the darker than average storyline and quests I got to experience.
I'll never tire of this game. Mask off. pic.twitter.com/WQJ15FdSlR— Akinola Verissimo (@AkinolaGG) April 28, 2020
What a wild introduction to the series this must have been.
just wanted to give a quick happy 20th anniversary to the Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask! this game was really big for me in a lot of ways. it was my first Zelda game, and I think the only game I’ve ever 100%. I’ve always been so intrigued with the characters and the music!— snivys (@SuperiorSnivys) April 28, 2020
The game truly represents a unique moment for the series.
Majora's Mask is not only my favorite video game but is also one of my favorite works of art across Movies, TV shows, and Literature. It is a unique experience that with so little does so much.— Jean Paul Vizuete (@JPVizuete) April 28, 2020
That moon is kind of terrifying, though.
happy 20th birthday to Majora’s Mask, the only Nintendo game that I made my mom return to Blockbuster because I was afraid of the moon pic.twitter.com/3e3x2g0sm1— awake but in bed at 8 pm (@DJQuicknut) April 28, 2020
A lot of fans like it better than Ocarina!
Majora's Mask is 20 years old. It is one of my favorite games, I like it better than Ocarina of Time.
It was a really creative way to play three days in a place.— Jennifer 🌸🌺 a Blue Lion at heart (@Majenta_Dream) April 28, 2020
It's not the only Nintendo birthday, today!
Kirby's Dream Land and Majora's Mask sharing a birthday is probably a coincidence but it speaks to me pic.twitter.com/gLroNq2pqC— 🏝☆星のRicky☆🏝 (@DrSaturnNW) April 28, 2020
To be fair, it did get an amazing 3DS port.
Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask isn’t just my favorite Zelda game, it’s my favorite game of all time! I still remember little 9 year old me all excited when I saw it in my Easter basket and couldn’t wait to start playing it. Here we are 20 years later and still no proper remake! pic.twitter.com/rQI9oQS63O— 8BitFit ✖️ TWITCH GIVEAWAY!! (@8Bit_Fit) April 27, 2020
Not everyone loved the game's system, however.
Is there honestly anybody out there that likes Majora's Mask and aren't just putting up a front for the public? This game is tiring...— Johnopotamus. (@JohnAGuzman) April 28, 2020
