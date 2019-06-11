The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Shares New Trailer, Release Date

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is preparing itself for a big comeback this year. After becoming a favorite handheld title, the title will come to the Nintendo Switch this year, and a new trailer has been released.

As shown, the new trailer reveals details about the big title. The adorable aesthetic looks better than ever, and the trailer confirms The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening will be released on September 20, 2020. Pre-orders are live now.

You can check out the full trailer above but be warned! The clip is downright adorable, and it will get Zelda fans feeling all the nostalgia.

Fans can see that the trailer begins easily enough with a scene featuring Link washed ashore on a beach with Zelda hovering over him. As the clip continues, the remake asks whether or not Link can escape the island, and he meets up with some rascally figures along the way. And yes, Link does end up having a conversation with a familiar raccoon whose plenty sassy.

As the trailer continues, fans are given some more gameplay footage, and fans have learned The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening will have some interesting features. Most importantly, the game will give gamers the ability to create their own dungeons. In a move similar to Super Mario Maker, the game will allow fans to unlock pieces of dungeon which can be used to create your own puzzleS.

Now, fans can expect to play plenty of Zelda as the fall season moves into view. The game’s September release will now be a hot date for fans to mark on their calendars. So far, no word has been released on what sorts of special deals Nintendo will run for this game, but fans are hoping a special Switch console will be released in honor of the comeback of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

