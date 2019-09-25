Breath of the Wild Zelda Nendoroid Pre-Orders Are Live

The adorable Nendoroid figure for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild‘s take on Zelda is finally, officially available to pre-order. The figure comes with several different expressions and accessories, including a horse and frog. We’ve seen images of the upcoming figure before, but never with this much detail.

The Nendoroid of Zelda, which was announced earlier this year, has been incredibly popular with fans already despite the fact that it hasn’t released. Several different updates showing off the figure in various stages of completion, including the painted prototype in July, have only made that anticipation ratchet up several notches. But the real question is, will there eventually be a short-hair version of the Zelda Nendoroid to match the look in the Breath of the Wild sequel teaser?

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Zelda Nendoroid is currently available to pre-order via the U.S. version of the Good Smile online store for $55.99. This pre-order period is set to last until October 23rd, and it’s expected to ship — from Japan — in January 2020. The Link Breath of the Wild Nendoroid turned out to be very popular at release, and Zelda’s likely to be the same way.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is currently available on the Nintendo Switch. It was announced earlier this year that a sequel is officially in development, though there’s no telling when it might release. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Breath of the Wild right here.