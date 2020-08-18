New Nintendo Switch Zelda Listing Pulled From Amazon

✖

A Nintendo Switch listing for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword has been pulled by Amazon UK. The listing went live over the weekend, prompting a lot of speculation from Zelda fans. At this time, it's unclear what this might mean for a potential port of the game. It's possible that the listing was an accident altogether, and a Switch port is not currently in the works. However, it's also possible that the retailer listed the game too early, prompting a takedown request from Nintendo. Given the number of ports the Nintendo Switch has seen over the last few years, it certainly seems like anything is possible!

For now, Zelda fans have a number of options available on Nintendo Switch. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild released alongside the system, quickly becoming one of the most highly-acclaimed titles in the history of the franchise. Last year also saw the release of a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can access The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and A Link to the Past. Last but not least, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has been announced, but no release date is known, at this time.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword would certainly bolster that already impressive list! Released in 2011 for the Nintendo Wii, the game was mostly well-received by critics, though many fans took issue with the game's motion controls. A Switch port of Skyward Sword would likely require some major changes to its control scheme in order to work in handheld mode, but Zelda games tend to get re-released fairly frequently. The Wii's other original Zelda game, Twilight Princess, received a port on the Wii U console. As such, it seems all too likely that the company is considering what to do with Skyward Sword, as well.

For now, Zelda fans will just have to wait and see what happens! Nintendo is a notoriously tight-lipped company, and rarely comments on rumors such as this. However, Pikmin 3 is the publisher's lone first-party title scheduled for the end of 2020, and it seems likely one or two more games will be announced in the coming days. Perhaps Amazon UK simply jumped the gun a bit early on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword!

