Amazon Lists Classic The Legend of Zelda Game for Nintendo Switch

A Nintendo Switch listing has appeared for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on Amazon UK. At this time, Nintendo has given no indication that the game might be coming to the platform, but listings like these have been known to pop-up ahead of official announcements. With Nintendo's release calendar looking awfully sparse through the end of 2020, a port for the game would make a lot of sense! The game has never been ported to another platform before, so a Switch version would give a lot of newcomers a chance to play the game for the very first time!

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword released on Nintendo Wii back in 2011. While mostly well-received, the title quickly proved to be one of the more controversial Zelda releases, thanks to its reliance on the Wii MotionPlus peripheral. As such, a number of movements in the game were heavily motion-based. The Joy-Con controllers have motion capabilities, but a Switch port would likely require a significant amount of changes in order to work in handheld mode. Of course, that could make the game more enjoyable for some fans!

It should be noted that Amazon listings are not always the most reliable source for leaks, and it's entirely possible that this could be some kind of mistake. However, given the fact that Twilight Princess received a port on Wii U just a few years ago and Skyward Sword has yet to receive an update, it seems that it would be a likely candidate. Nintendo also just announced a Switch port for Pikmin 3. With the coronavirus pandemic causing a lot of difficulties for developers and publishers this year, ports are a smart way for Nintendo to bolster its first-party offerings, with less development time needed.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword represents a unique entry in the series, as it is chronologically the first game in the Zelda timeline. Nintendo has played fast and loose with the timeline for the series in the past, but published an official chronology in The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia book. If a port is released for Switch, Zelda fans that are interested in this sort of thing could see how the storyline is established prior to entries like Ocarina of Time. For now, however, fans will just have to wait and see what gets announced by Nintendo.

