Zelda Fans Celebrate 25 Years of Ocarina of Time

In 1998, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time released on Nintendo 64. The game would quickly take the world by storm, and would become one of the most critically-acclaimed video games of all-time. Ocarina of Time marked the first 3D game in the series, transitioning away from the top-down perspective seen in games like The Legend of Zelda and A Link to the Past. Though some franchises struggled in the move to the 3D era, Zelda not only thrived, it also delivered a control scheme that would be copied by other developers for years after.

With Ocarina of Time officially turning 25 in Japan, Zelda fans across social media have taken the opportunity to celebrate the game, and the impact it continues to have after two and a half decades. It's safe to say that the Zelda franchise would not be as popular as it is today if not for the game. Fans have often debated whether games like A Link to the Past or Breath of the Wild are superior to Ocarina of Time, but wherever the game ranks in the series, its impact is undeniable.

With a live-action movie based on Zelda currently in the works, it will be interesting to see what games influence the film's narrative. The movie will probably pull elements from various games in the series, but it's a safe bet we'll see a lot come from Ocarina of Time, given how much the game still means to fans around the world. For those that have never experienced it, Ocarina of Time is currently available through Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time!