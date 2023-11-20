Zelda Fans Celebrate 25 Years of Ocarina of Time
The N64 classic is now 25 years old.
In 1998, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time released on Nintendo 64. The game would quickly take the world by storm, and would become one of the most critically-acclaimed video games of all-time. Ocarina of Time marked the first 3D game in the series, transitioning away from the top-down perspective seen in games like The Legend of Zelda and A Link to the Past. Though some franchises struggled in the move to the 3D era, Zelda not only thrived, it also delivered a control scheme that would be copied by other developers for years after.
With Ocarina of Time officially turning 25 in Japan, Zelda fans across social media have taken the opportunity to celebrate the game, and the impact it continues to have after two and a half decades. It's safe to say that the Zelda franchise would not be as popular as it is today if not for the game. Fans have often debated whether games like A Link to the Past or Breath of the Wild are superior to Ocarina of Time, but wherever the game ranks in the series, its impact is undeniable.
With a live-action movie based on Zelda currently in the works, it will be interesting to see what games influence the film's narrative. The movie will probably pull elements from various games in the series, but it's a safe bet we'll see a lot come from Ocarina of Time, given how much the game still means to fans around the world. For those that have never experienced it, Ocarina of Time is currently available through Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time!
Still the GOAT after all these years.
prevnext
Happy 25th anniversary to the GOAT OOT. Still got a copy of the collectors edition CIB. Also this Zelda Special Value Pak Ocarina of Time N64 bundle is one of my favorite items on the shelf! pic.twitter.com/mJySKYvm6o— TonySSGN (@Anthh0ny) November 20, 2023
Not everything from childhood is still fun as an adult, but OoT is.
prevnext
Shoutouts to Ocarina of Time for introducing the simple joy of breaking pots with your sword in a 3D space only to make it feel like total dogwater when you're an adult because you're now too tall to break them with regular horizontal slashes.
Best game ever, yeah.— Shedvolans @ 🟦☁️ same name (@ShedVolans) November 20, 2023
The Water Temple: still frustrating 25 years later.
prevnext
The ocarina of time Zelda water level stopped it from being the greatest game ever. https://t.co/9yzGJLTdvd— WORLD SERIES WINNERS 🤠 (@MarkisApollo) November 20, 2023
Still holds up.
prevnext
Today, 25 years ago, Ocarina of Time was released. It's one of the best experiences I've had in gaming, and i have a ton of fun every time i replay it, it holds extremely well even by today standards pic.twitter.com/XIl4cjKQ6q— Luke the pipebomber💣 (@SunnyTheLuke) November 20, 2023
Somehow, Twilight Princess also just turned 17.
prevnext
don’t mind me, just gonna lie here and get emotional about it being 25 years of Ocarina of Time and 17 years of Twilight Princess 😭 Man I feel AULD #LegendOfZelda #ocarinaoftime #twilightprincess #nintendo— n i k k i 🌙 (@littlehuntressx) November 20, 2023
Even Skyward Sword is getting up there!
prevnext
HAPPY BIRTHDAY OCARINA OF TIME (25!!) AND SKYWARD SWORD (12!!) I LOVE ZELDA SO MUCH, THESE GAMES ARE SO GOOD. pic.twitter.com/h6GILJyCAD— Epic Walugi Facts Too 🇵🇸 #FreePalestine (@AttackBowser) November 20, 2023
For many, it was an introduction to the series.
prevnext
Happy 25th anniversary to one of my favorite games to this day. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.— Joshua Taylor (@Whopper744games) November 20, 2023
This is where my love for Zelda really took off as a kid, and is still very special to this day.#Zelda #ZeldaOOT #N64 pic.twitter.com/oD2dgHoCWP
Kids had no idea how good they had it.
prev
I just found out that Ocarina of Time and The Rugrats Movie both came out the same weekend. Man 1998 was a good year!— Ryan Griffin (@Ryagamer2) November 20, 2023