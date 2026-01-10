The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Rumors Get Bad News From Insider

Nintendo fans who have been holding out hope for a new remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time have been dealt bad news from one reputable insider. In recent years, rumors have continued to circulate online suggesting that Nintendo may look to remake what is arguably the most acclaimed Zelda game to ever come about. With 2026 representing the 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, some have believed that this would be the perfect opportunity for this Ocarina of Time remake to finally be released on Switch or Switch 2 platforms. Sadly, based on new information, it doesn’t sound like this wish will become a reality.

In a recent interaction on X, highly regarded Nintendo insider Nate the Hate was asked about whether he has heard anything about The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time potentially getting remade or remastered. Nate didn’t say much on the topic, but simply replied that he hasn’t heard “even a whisper” about it being a possibility. While this doesn’t completely rule out the potential for Ocarina of Time to get a new remake, given Nate the Hate’s previous track record when it comes to Nintendo scoops, there’s a good chance that a remake of the game isn’t currently happening.

2026 Could See Multiple Zelda Games Announced

While it might be disappointing to hear that a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time isn’t currently in the cards, it’s not much of a surprise. A previous remake of the game launched on Nintendo 3DS hardware in 2011. That version, while not playable on Switch or Switch 2 hardware, still holds up quite well and offers a great way to play the Zelda classic.

There’s also a good chance that Nintendo will still end up announcing or releasing new Zelda games at some point in 2026. Reports have claimed for multiple years that ports of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess have both been completed for Nintendo Switch and are simply waiting to be released. These ports would make a lot of sense to be let loose in 2026 as a way of celebrating 40 years of Zelda, assuming that they are real.

Beyond this, Nintendo could also look to tease the next mainline Zelda game that is undoubtedly in the works for Switch 2. The most recent entry, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, was released in 2023 but was announced nearly four years prior in 2019. As such, Nintendo has shown that it’s willing to tease new Zelda games many years in advance, which opens the door to another such announcement along these lines in 2026.

