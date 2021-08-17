Zombicide Chronicles Tabletop Roleplaying Game Hits Stores in September

✖

Asmodee will release a tabletop roleplaying game set within the world of the popular Zombicide series of tabletop games. Zombicide Chronicles - The Roleplaying Game is a standalone TTRPG set in the Zombicide world and will be released in retail gaming stores this September. In Zombicide Chronicles - The Roleplaying Game, players build a character who is trying to survive an ongoing zombie apocalypse. Players can choose to either create their own character or use one of the dozen of characters found in the Zombicide games or its assorted spin-offs and expansions. The rulebook offers both rules on how to play and several missions to utilize, along with a full metropolis with 10 distinct areas to explore. Gameplay can also be enhanced using miniatures and pieces from the core Zombicide board game.

The Zombicide franchise is a zombie apocalypse strategy game in which players attempt to survive waves of enemies while trying to complete certain objectives. The zombie horde never ceases, so players have to choose how to strategically engage with the undead while finding new weapons and items and attempting to complete their objectives. Zombicide Chronicles's ruleset has several mechanics that should be familiar to any player of the core game.

Zombicide Chronicles was first announced back in 2019 as an add-on for the Zombicide Second Edition Kickstarter campaign, which raised over $3.4 million. Fulfillment of that campaign was completed back in May 2021. CMON Limited, the publisher of Zombicide and various other board games, has a distribution agreement with Asmodee in which Asmodee handles the retail distribution of various CMON games.

In addition to the just-released Zombicide Second Edition board game, the franchise also has a mobile game that uses a streamlined version of the rules. Those who want to test out the Zombicide franchise but doesn't want to commit to buying a full tabletop game may want to give the mobile version a shot.

Zombicide Chronicles will be released in September and will have a retail price of $39.99.