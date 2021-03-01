Zombicide: Undead or Alive Tackles the Wild West on Kickstarter

✖

CMON's popular Zombicide series is always finding new ways to put a twist on the zombie survival horror gameplay that fans love, and the latest example of that is Zombicide: Undead or Alive, which is now available on Kickstarter. The Zombicide series has taken on medieval times, present-day, and even space, but now it's heading to the Wild West, and the best part is that the new setting and incredible miniatures come with the streamlined rules and updated mechanics from the recent 2nd Edition. The Dead West Pledge is the base pledge at $100, and along with the base game you get a substantial amount of miniatures, an exclusive Billy the Kid survivor, and all of the applicable stretch goals.

Currently, the base game includes 35 survivors, a number of creatures to fight, though there is also the Steampunk Pledge, which gets you the base game, all stretch goals, and the Gears & Guns expansion, which comes with 10 extra survivors and 1 abomination automatically, and since the campaign launched 6 more survivors have been added to the mix.

While the game has amassed most of its stretch goals already, there are still two more up for grabs, though they will probably be added to the game soon. Those would be two new survivors, who come with a stylish miniature and ID card, including Ruby and Doc Umber.

(Photo: CMON)

You can also add the Deadstock Abomination Pack, which comes with 4 Abominations, an Extra Players Upgrade Set, a Western Tiles Set, Long Dead Walkers Set, Metal Steam Dice, and Wooden Dice if you so choose.

You can check out some of the miniatures in the image above, and the official description can be found below.

"Zombicide, the blockbuster zombie action board game is back, and this time we’re taking the fight to the wild West! Following in the footsteps of the recent 2nd Edition, Zombicide: Undead or Alive combines updated rules and fast setup with brand new exciting mechanics, perfect for the Western setting! There’s a million ways to die in the West, but now nobody seems to want to stay dead. So grab your six-shooter, form your posse, and get ready for some good ol’ Zombicide! "

You can find Zombicide: Undead or Alive on Kickstarter now, and has already been completely funded with 9 days to go. Let us know what you think of the new game in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!