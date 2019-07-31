Zombieland: Double Tap – Road Trip Announced for PS4, Switch, PC, and Xbox One

(Photo: GameMill Entertainment)

Today, developer High Voltage Software and publisher GameMill Entertainment announced Zombieland: Double Tap - Road Trip, a new video game inspired by the story, characters, and horror of Sony Pictures' Zombieland and its sequel Zombieland 2: Double Tap, which is set to release later this year on October 18. Meanwhile, the tie-in game will launch a couple days earlier on October 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. That said, there's no trailer to accompany the game's announcement, which is a bit odd, especially considering that October is only a few months out.

According to an official press release, the game is set after the events of the first movie and is a top-down twin-stick shooter that features local co-op multiplayer for up to four players. In it, you can play as your favorite heroes from the original -- Tallahassee, Columbus, Little Rock, and Wichita -- as well as unlockable characters from the upcoming sequel.

"Use your special abilities, an arsenal of weapons and the essential Zombieland rules for survival to stay alive against huge numbers of uniquely grotesque and dangerous undead monstrosities in Zombieland: Double Tap - Road Trip's story-based campaign mode, wave-based horde mode, and ongoing daily and weekly challenges," adds an official product description.

Now, there's a few red flags here suggesting this may be another lackluster licensed game. For one, no trailer. Two, those screenshots reveal a smaller budget and smaller scope title, which is fine, but when combined with number one and three it's a bit worrying. Three, GameMill Entertainment has put out quite a few licensed titles that haven't been great, including most recently Nickelodeon Kart Racers. That said, maybe the red flags are all false alarms. Maybe it will be a good, but it's for sure not going to be the Zombieland game of your dreams.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Any interest in picking this one up when it releases in October?