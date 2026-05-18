This Discounted Mandalorian Funko Pop Bundle Won’t Stay in Stock Long

It’s officially The Mandalorian and Grogu week! The highly anticipated film releases this Friday, May 22, 2026, and Funko is helping you celebrate with a “The Mandalorian and Grogu Bundle” that’s on sale right now.

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The bundle brings together some of the most iconic characters from the hit Disney+ series, including Mando himself in his battle-worn Beskar armor and, obviously, Grogu, our favorite little green guy who has become the emotional center of the entire Star Wars universe. Whether you call him Baby Yoda or Grogu, you know exactly who we’re talking about, and you know you need him on your desk or shelf immediately.

Why This Deal Is Worth Your Attention

The figures capture that signature Funko charm with oversized heads, minimal facial detail, maximum personality. They’re instantly recognizable to any Star Wars fan, and they display beautifully whether you’re a “keep it in the box” collector or a “free them from their plastic prison” kind of fan.

Here’s the list of each character in the bundle:

Don’t Wait on This One

Funko Pops are already reasonably priced individually, but bundles like this one push the value even further. You’re getting multiple figures for 10% less than you’d spend tracking them down separately. And with a series this popular, probably at the height of its popularity, the individual figures are likely to disappear from shelves fast.

The bundle is also a great gift option. Know a Mandalorian fan? A Star Wars collector? Or maybe a younger fan who’s brand-new to the Star Wars universe? This bundle covers all of them!

If the Mandalorian universe has a place in your heart (or your display shelf), this is your moment. This is the way… so add it to your cart before someone else does!