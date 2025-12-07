New Sims Game Is Over Half Off In Surprise Sale

The Sims first charmed fans when it launched back in 2000, and soon after, players devoted hours and hours to crafting virtual lives for their Sims. That’s continued to be the case ever since through multiple iterations, including Sims 4 in 2014. Now there’s a brand new Sims game for players to jump into, and the best part is that it’s now over half off in an unexpected sale.

Earlier this year, Goliath released a brand new entry in the franchise titled The Sims Board Game, which introduces a new way to build out a life for your Sims while also having to deal with new challenges that can change which Sims live in your home. Normally, The Sims Board Game retails for $22.99, but right now it’s just $9.99 on Amazon, and you can check out the sale right here.

The Sims Board Game can accommodate up to 5 players, and each player will attempt to meet the objectives of their Aspiration cards to earn points. That will require you to utilize Action Cards and draft cards that have matching symbols to others in your home, and you can also add other iconic Sims to your household as the game moves on.

The Sims aspect is where things get shaken up. Instead of just following your personal Sims, you will end up drafting a host of Sims to set up shop at your home, and these Sims not only contribute to your point total but also allow you access to more and more Action Cards depending on their symbol. Don’t get too comfortable though, as any Action Cards can carry the “Iconic Sims Move” text, and that will cause you to have to move your Sims to the next player’s home, and depending on what symbols every player has, you could end up losing some or all of your Sims to someone else.

There are also ways to interact with other players’ Sims in the game, and those can yield positive or negative results depending on how the dice shake out. You’ll also have a Needs Tracker that will need to be updated and watched as you travel to different locations and exhaust things along the way. To regain your energy in those traits, you’ll need to return home from time to time, and you’ll have access to different mechanics there as well, so there’s strategy and a bit of push your luck in terms of your every turn decisions. You can check out the official description below.

“Bring the beloved and delightfully unpredictable world of The Sims to life and experience a fresh new take on game night! Join your friends and family — and memorable Sims from years past — as you chart your journey. Will you create chaos and try to outrun Grim or aim for career success? What will you do next when you have to start all over again? The possibilities are endless as you explore familiar venues, connect with iconic Sims, and achieve your aspirations to claim victory!”

