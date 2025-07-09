All Current Sim Life States Available in The Sims 4

There have been different life states in The Sims since the original game, but The Sims 4 definitely outnumbers all previous iterations with the number of life states that you can use, and that number continues to grow as more expansions are released. In general, life states are a way to mix up the families you play in The Sims. Most of them aren’t game-changing, but they often include different needs that you have to maintain to keep your Sims happy. If you want to experience life as something beyond human, such as a werewolf or mermaid, then you can have some fun trying out various life states.

Some life states give you the benefit of caring for Sims more easily, such as Plant Sims, since they only have three needs. Other life states are essentially the same as a standard Sim, but with a twist, such as not being able to go in the sun as a vampire. As you might expect, most life states are part of expansions, meaning that you have to spend money if you want to use the majority of them.

1) Standard Sims

These are the Sims that you’re likely the most familiar with, the regular human Sims that have appeared in every version of the game and are the default when you create Sims. The standard life state is also one that can be altered into other life states, as in you don’t need to remain a regular human the whole time you play The Sims, especially in The Sims 4. Additionally, there are some life states that let you revert back to being a standard Sim if you get tired of being in a state such as a Plant Sim.

2) Plant Sims

Plant Sims aren’t new to The Sims 4, and they actually appeared in the series for the first time in The Sims: Makin’ Magic, where it’s a purely cosmetic change. In The Sims 4, your Sim can become a Plant Sim by eating a Forbidden Fruit. This alters their needs slightly, such as the bladder needing to be turned into a need for water. After five days, your Sim returns to normal. If you want Plant Sims as a permanent life state, then you’ll need the help of mods.

3) Skeleton Sims

The Skeleton life state is added to The Sims 4 through the Jungle Adventure expansion. Like Plant Sims, Skeleton Sims are another temporary life state, so your Sim will revert back to being a standard Sim automatically when the duration of this life state is over. Sims become skeletons through messing with the relics that you can find while vacationing in Selvadorada. During their time as a skeleton, Sims no longer have bladder, hunger, energy, or hygiene needs. After two days, the Sim returns to their normal life state.

4) Alien Sims

Aliens return in The Sims 4: Get to Work. This variation of aliens gives you the creation options to pick more skin tones beyond the classic green, such as shades of blue and purple. Otherwise, their appearances are similar to regular Sims, as they can wear normal clothes, but their voices have a metallic quality to them. Unlike normal Sims, Alien Sims have access to abilities such as Analyze Personality, which lets you learn a Sim’s traits before meeting them, and Empathize, which lets you feel the emotion of the target Sim.

5) Ghost Sims

Ghosts have been around since the first Sims, but The Sims 4 gives them more options than ever before. As you might already know, the Ghost life state is for Sims who have died. The Sims 4 gives you the option to make a dead Sim’s ghost a playable or unplayable character when they die, and the method of their death can give you unique interactions, like Sims who died from a fire can extinguish fires as ghosts or start fires if they’re angry.

Since they’re already dead, Ghosts don’t have needs, but they have moodlets that show their emotional state. While this is considered a permanent life state, it can be made temporary as Ghosts can be brought back to life through Ambrosia, the Book of Life, the Whispering Wishing Well, and the Dedeathify Spell.

6) Mermaid Sims

If you have The Sims 4: Island Living, you can pick Mermaid as a life state in Create a Sim. If you want to make an existing Sim into a Mermaid, then you’ll need to have them eat some Mermadic Kelp and go swimming while the Strange Sensations moodlet is active. Mermaids can also be born from Mermaid parents. One Mermaid parent gives the child a 50% chance of being a Mermaid as well, and both parents being Mermaids guarantees the child will also be one.

Instead of Hygiene, Mermaids have Hydration as a need, which is impacted by factors like the sun, using their powers, and being in pools or hot tubs for too long. Some abilities that Mermaids can use include Call Rainstorm, which summons rain, and Mermaid’s Kiss, which gives the Sim who receives it the ability to stay underwater for longer periods of time while the buff is active.

7) Servo

If you have The Sims 4: Discover University, the Servo is available as a life state. You can’t make any of your current Sims into a Servo, but once a Servo is built and activated, it’s a member of your household. Upon activation, Servos gain a random likes, dislikes, turn-ons, turn-offs, traits, and an aspiration. The traits and aspirations can be changed through reprogramming them.

For needs, Servos have four you need to monitor: Fun, Social, Durability, and Charge. Charge is the equivalent of Energy, but Durability is basically a measure of the Servo’s overall condition. If the Durability empties, the Servo breaks apart.

8) Spellcaster Sims

Part of The Sims 4: Realm of Magic, Spellcasters are not that different from regular Sims. They’re able to use spells and craft potions. Any regular Sim can become a Spellcaster through the Rite of Ascension, and a Spellcaster can become a regular Sim through the Rite of Dissolution. In addition to standard needs, Spellcasters have a Charge meter that tells you how likely magic is to succeed when used, and how likely it is that the Sim will curse themselves instead of casting the intended spell. If the Charge reaches Dangerously Overcharged too often, the Sim will die from Spellcaster Overload.

9) Vampire Sims

A vampire in The Sims 4

Shockingly, Vampires are added in The Sims 4: Vampires. Instead of Hunger, they have a Thirst need that’s refilled by drinking another Sim or some plasma. They have a standard form and a dark form, supernatural abilities, and a sensitivity to sunlight that means it’s best if you keep them in the dark. Some abilities you can get include mind control and turning into a bat.

Sims can become Vampires in Create a Sim, by being born from Vampire parents with a 50% chance per Vampire parent, or by being turned by a Vampire. Then, Vampires can be cured by drinking The Ultimate Vampire Cure.

10) Werewolf Sims

Werewolves are added in The Sims 4: Werewolves. A Sim can become a Werewolf through Create a Sim, being born to Werewolf parents with a 50% chance per Werewolf parent, being bitten by a Werewolf, or by contracting Werebies and leaving it untreated. Werewolves have a human and a Werewolf form. The lunar cycle impacts when a Werewolf shifts forms, but also gives various benefits and skills depending on the current part of the cycle.

Like Spellcasters, Werewolves have the same set of needs as a normal Sim, but they have an extra meter that shows their Fury. Fury basically shows how well a Werewolf can manage their animalistic side, and as their Fury increases, they lose the ability to communicate normally and they display more animal tendencies. Additionally, Werewolves have a temperament that is a trait that impacts how they behave in their wolf forms.

11) Fairy Sims

Fairies are being added as a life state in The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature. Fairies can be Harmonious or Discordant, and a Sim can become one through Create a Sim or with the help of Mother Nature. Although the expansion isn’t available yet, it looks like Fairies have a variety of abilities they can use that are fueled by emotions and that their natural form involves shrinking to a small size that lets them fly.

Life states are a fun way to mix up your Sim households and give the game a different feel. With The Sims 4 being the main focus for the franchise for the foreseeable future, it’s likely that you’ll continue seeing various life states added through future packs.