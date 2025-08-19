New Free The Sims 4 Update Expands Create-a-Sim Options

It’s no secret that The Sims 4 remains the reigning champion when it comes to life sims. The game has enjoyed an impressive lifespan, with plenty of new content released every year. But for many fans, what the game really needs is some improvements to the base game before more new packs arrive. Now, a brand-new free update for The Sims 4 will introduce just that, in the form of massive upgrades to Create-a-Sim. The latest free base game update for The Sims 4 is available today, August 19th, on all platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The base game has been free-to-play for a while now, but much of the new and exciting content comes in the form of paid DLC ranging from small kits to larger-scale expansion packs. But recently, The Sims 4 has stepped up the number of larger, free content updates for the game. Earlier this year, the infamous Burglar returned in a free base game update, and we’ve had more new free content since then. Now, this new Create-a-Sim update arrives as part of an ongoing initiative for The Sims 4 to offer more inclusive options for players to truly create Sims that reflect themselves.

Image courtesy of Electronic arts

Today’s update is the latest in a series of new free content added in recent years to make Sim creation more inclusive of various identities. In 2024, Create-a-Sim got new skin features in the form of a Vitiligo option that expanded representation options. This year, we get a surprise drop of new Pride-themed options in Create-a-Sim and Build Mode, adding more clothes and decor options with an LGBTQIA+ vibe. Now, new and refined Create-a-Sim options will add even more to help Simmers craft Sims that truly reflect their identities.

Today’s free update to The Sims 4 brings in several more improvements to Create-a-Sim, largely focused on skin appearance. The new features and expanded options for skin customization added to Create-a-Sim include:

Wrinkles

Age Spots

Dark Spots

Rosacea

New Freckle Options

New Stretch Mark Options

Image courtesy of Electronic Arts

These details will help create more authentically aged Sims, as well as offering more options for various skin details that were previously limited. In particular, Simmers have long been asking for some improvements to options for Elder Sims. These new aging skin details are a great step in that direction, introducing more authentic appearances for Elder Sims.

Simmers will be able to access these new options in the Create-a-Sim menu once the update goes live. The skin details should be available to change via the mirror even if you’re already mid-playthrough on your latest Legacy Challenge, so you can adjust your Sims’ appearances without having to start over. Just make sure you’ve installed the latest patch, and you should be all set to explore the new, inclusive options in Create-a-Sim. For the full details, as well as a dev Q&A, see the official EA post about the update.

Are you excited to see more Create-a-Sim options added to the base game for The Sims 4? Let us know in the comments below!