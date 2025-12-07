New One Piece Game Revealed (And It’s Adapting A Beloved Anime Arc)

One Piece has continued to be a staple of anime and manga fans all over the world for over 25 years, and the recent jump into live-action with Netflix’s One Piece series has only brought more fans into its delightfully zany world. Now, fans can experience the world of One Piece through a brand new game, and not only will it feature your favorite heroes, but it will also adapt a beloved arc from the anime.

One Piece will be adapting the Land of Wano Arc in a new board game from KessCo and Toei Animation titled One Piece: Dawn of Liberation, and you can check out your first look at the new game below. Dawn of Liberation is a cooperative game for 1 to 4 players that has you creating a crew from your favorite characters in the arc, and you’ll need to work together to complete missions, gather resources, and recruit allies.

You’ll need all of those elements to ultimately take down the tyrannical emperor Kaido, and it will be about four to six hours to experience the full adventure. If you need to take a break though, you absolutely can, as the game features a built-in system that allows you to pause and resume at key plot points, which is perfect if you need to break things up into a few different game sessions.

“Our goal was to capture the spirit of ONE PIECE in a tabletop experience that feels as epic as the story itself,” said Alex Kessler, CEO of KessCo. “Working with Toei Animation to bring this universe from screen to table has been amazing, and we can’t wait for fans to experience the adventure firsthand.”

In addition to Liberation, fans will finally get to watch season 2 of Netflix’s live-action One Piece series in 2026 as well, but the good news doesn’t end there. Even before season 2 arrives, season 3 has already been given the green light and is already moving into production. It appears that Netflix is invested for the long haul with One Piece, which is great news for those who adore the long-running anime and manga adventures.

As for Liberation, the game recently made its debut at PAX Unplugged, and it’s slated to begin its online pre-order campaign in March of 2026. There will be several exclusive premium upgrades for the game as well, and fans can expect to start receiving the game in Quarter 3 of 2026.

