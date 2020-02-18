Save 17% on The Witcher 3 for Nintendo Switch After the PC Cross-Save Update

Earlier today it was revealed that a huge update is rolling out for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on the Nintendo Switch that adds PC cross-save (GOG / Steam) support, new graphics settings, HUD, menu and Gwent touch control support, and more. The cross-save option is especially exciting as it will allow gamers to seamlessly move their game back and forth between the PC and Switch. Indeed, you can now get the best of both worlds.

Since the news dropped this morning, the patch notes for the 3.6 update have been officially announced. The full list of changes are as follows:

Added touch control support.

Added save file integration with GOG, Steam and versions of the game for Switch from different regions.

Added more text languages (in selected regions).

Added more graphical options.

Added multiple performance optimizations.

Fixed various visual and functional bugs.

Various gameplay and crash fixes.

While transferring saves from PC, please keep in mind:

Mod-related bugs and blockers might get transferred from a modded PC game save file.

If the save file name has been changed on PC, the Switch’s Cloud Save feature won't be able to recognize it.

If you own The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC and would like to take advantage of the cross-save feature, you can pick up The Complete Edition for the Nintendo Switch.

The success of Netflix's The Witcher series starring Henry Cavill has sparked renewed interest in both The Witcher games and the original books by Andrzej Sapkowski. Getting back into The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be a great way to spend the time between now and the debut of Season 2, which is filming now.

